Apple AirPods Offered Free with iPhone 12 Series: Price and Availability

Apple offers first-generation AirPods for free with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini through its India-specific website. The sale offering is part of their Diwali celebration that is now live in the country. Starting with the iPhone 12 mini, the base 64GB model is available at Rs 59,900, and the 128GB option costs Rs 64,900. The 256GB model retails for Rs 74,900. The phone comes in black, blue, green, purple, red, and white colour options. On the other hand, the regular iPhone 12 (64GB) is priced at Rs 65,900, and the 128GB option is available at Rs 70,900. The 256GB storage variant retails for Rs 80,900. The phone comes with the same colour options. Apple's website also offers an EMI-free payment option and an exchange agreement.



As mentioned above, customers can get the first-generation AirPods for free if they buy either of the two smartphones. However, the second-generation AirPods that come with wireless charging support will be available at Rs 4,000 against a price of Rs 18,900. AirPods Pro that support ANC and offers better sound quality are available at Rs 10,000 against MRP Rs 24,900. Apple says that based on availability, products can be shipped separately. Also, the offer will last until the supplies are in place. The company has clarified that this offer cannot be combined with education prices.

Both the Apple iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 mini come with similar specs, but the biggest difference is the screen size. The regular model has a 6.1-inch screen, while the mini option has a 5.4-inch screen. They both carry an OLED panel that the company refers to as the Super Retina XDR Display. Under the hood, Apple's iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are powered by Apple's A14 Bionic chipset and are compatible with 5G connectivity. Due to the difference in body size, the onboard battery also varies. However, both devices support MagSafe wireless charging. Also, there is no charging block inside the box, but users can use old USB ports with USB-A or USB-C ports. However, the two smartphones still retain a Lightning port for charging.