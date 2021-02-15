Apple Announces, 'Get Active India' challenge for Apple Watch users: Know how to join

If you are an Apple Watch user, here is another fitness challenge in which you can participate. And this time, you will not compete alone, you will compete as a city.

Apple's authorized resellers and distributors in India (Redington and Ingram) have launched the "Get Active India" challenge for Apple Watch users. As explained, this nationwide challenge's goal is to encourage all Apple Watch users to stay active and fit. Those interested can join the challenge and make their city win. The challenge is said to start today (February 15) and will run until March 14.

All you have to do is close the activity rings (stand/move/exercise) on your Apple Watch every day. Closing the rings will accumulate points that will improve the ranking of your city on the general leaderboard.

Each time the participants close the Move ring, they will earn 12 points. Each day, one can earn a maximum of 36 Move points. The same applies to the exercise ring. Participants will make 1 point for each hour of Stand. It is also mentioned that participants can earn a maximum of 14 Stand points each day. Additionally, participants can earn 12 bonus points each day by closing all three Activity Rings in one day.

You will be awarded an Achievement badge every day in the Challenges app based on points earned. If you earn 40 points a day, you get a bronze badge. By making 60 points and 80 points daily, you can earn Silver and Gold points.

Follow these steps to join in the challenge: