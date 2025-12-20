TVK to decide date of next public meeting today, confirms Sengottaiyan

Chennai: Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Executive Committee Chief Coordinator and former Tamil Nadu Minister, K.A. Sengottaiyan, on Saturday said that the party will finalise the venue and schedule for its next public meeting after consultations with the chairman later in the evening.

Addressing the media at Coimbatore airport, he downplayed criticism from rival parties and emphasised that post-rally statements emerging from political opponents are merely their opinions.

Sengottaiyan noted that TVK leader Vijay has already issued a detailed statement on the SIR (Special Intensive Revision) of electoral rolls, and that the party considers that explanation sufficient.

According to him, the debate surrounding the SIR process has now become a space where each political party voices its own interpretation, but he stressed that opinions do not alter the facts of the process itself.

Responding to questions arising after the TVK’s recent public meeting in Erode, Sengottaiyan said that criticism and counter-statements are common in politics and do not necessarily reflect the true strength or capability of a party.

He illustrated his point with an analogy: a crawling child eventually grows into an adult, and it is only when one matures that they can exercise authority and responsibility. He insisted that the party is evolving, and with time, will prove its political maturity to the people of Tamil Nadu.

He also responded to claims by some groups, including BJP leader Tamilisai Soundarrajan, who asserted that TVK is a “non-player” in the electoral arena. Sengottaiyan dismissed the remark, saying such comments reflect only personal views.

“Whether we are in the competition or not will be determined by the election results,” he said, adding that public support -- not rival rhetoric -- will ultimately validate a party’s relevance.

When questioned about the party’s campaign strategy and its next major political steps, Sengottaiyan offered only a cryptic but confident reply. He said that after the Pongal festival, the nation will be “astonished” by the direction Vetri Kalagam adopts, suggesting a decisive strategic shift or announcement on the horizon.

The TVK chief coordinator’s comments indicate that the Victory Forum leadership is in the midst of internal discussions and preparing for a significant post-Pongal political move, while simultaneously projecting resilience against remarks meant to undermine its credibility.

With major rallies planned and the leadership insisting on patience and maturity, the TVK is attempting to position itself as a steadily advancing contender in Tamil Nadu’s evolving political landscape.