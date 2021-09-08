Apple Announces iPhone 13 Launch Event on September 14

Apple has finally announced the iPhone 13 launch event. While several leaks have hinted at what to expect. Apple is expected to introduce a number of new features, including a higher refresh rate for better cameras on iPhones in 2021. The iPhone 13 launch event is titled "California Streaming." Apple has not revealed what is in the invitation. However, we can expect it to announce the next-generation iPhone, the iPhone 13 series. Apple's event will take place online on September 14 at 10 am PDT, or 10:30 pm IST.



Apple intends to introduce a 120Hz ProMotion display on the iPhone 13 series at the launch event. Current Apple offerings are stuck in the past as they come with a 60Hz refresh rate. If the rumours are to be believed, Apple is adopting an LTPO display to offer a high 120Hz refresh rate on the iPhone 13 Pro series. Therefore, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini vanilla are said to miss out on the function. . Also, the latter two devices are expected to offer better battery life, while the battery life of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max could be affected due to the 120Hz refresh rate.

The iPhone 13 series is rumoured to come with a new ProRes video recording feature that will allow users to capture clips in a higher quality format. Therefore, it gives editors more control during post-production. Also, you could better control the appearance of colours and lights in your images. The function will differ from the standard filters. For those unaware, portrait mode lets you put a person in sharp focus while blurring the background.

Also, we were able to see a smaller notch on the iPhone 13 series. Apple is rumoured to reduce the size of the notch on the iPhone 13 line. The TrueDepth camera is said to be shallower. It's because the receiver at the top of the screen is tilted to be relocated to the edge of the box.

In addition to the iPhone 13 lineup, Apple is also planning to launch the Watch Series 7, the new iPad, and AirPods. This is all we know ahead of Apple's launch event on September 14.