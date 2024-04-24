  • Menu
Apple Announces Special Apple Event Themed 'Let Loose' for New iPads

Apple has announced a special online event, themed 'Let Loose,' on May 7, 2024, to unveil its latest iPad range, including iPad Air and iPad Pro models.

To watch the Apple Event on May 7, 2024, viewers can tune in via Apple's website, YouTube channel, or the Apple TV app, starting at 7:30 PM IST.


Apple's Special Event Invitation

Anticipated upgrades for the iPad Pro include potential integration of the M1 chip, OLED display, a larger 13-inch model, and repositioning of the front-facing camera for enhanced video conferencing.

Additionally, leaks suggest the introduction of a new Apple Pencil and a redesigned Magic Keyboard with an aluminium build and expanded trackpad.

Appleis setto introduce a new form factor for the iPad Air lineup, expanding it to include a larger 12.9-inch model alongside the existing 10.9-inch version. This move aligns with the bifurcated display options of the iPad Pro range.

The 12.9-inch iPad Airis expectedto feature a mini-LED display, which will offer improved contrast, brightness, and power efficiency compared to traditional LCD panels, providing users with a vibrant and energy-efficient viewing experience.

Leaked schematics hint at a redesigned camera bump for the new iPad Air models, potentially accommodating new camera features and a flash, suggesting enhancements to the device's photography capabilities.

Moreover, the upcoming iPad Airis rumouredto relocate its front-facing FaceTime camera from the top bezel to the landscape side, aiming to improve camera alignment when used in landscape mode or with the Magic Keyboard.

