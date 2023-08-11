Apple Back to School Sale: Get huge discounts on MacBooks, iPads and more

Apple has announced its back to school sales on its official website and offers massive discounts on various products, including iPads and MacBooks. As the name suggests, this offer is exclusively for students and will remain valid until October 2. Therefore, students and regular consumers can save on their Mac or iPad purchases through educational pricing offers.



If you're not a student, you can still take advantage of this offer by using a valid student ID from someone you know. Please note that the bill will be in the student's name, but you can easily set up the device with your personal ID. Please find all the details.

Apple is now offering deep discounts on MacBooks, iPads and more:

As per the details shared on the official Apple India website, the MacBook Air 13 M1 can be purchased for Rs 89,900, which is lower than its original price of Rs 99,900; this means that people get a fixed discount of Rs 10,000 on this Apple laptop. The new MacBook Air 13 with M2 chipset will cost as low as Rs 1,04,900. This model was launched in India with a price tag of Rs 1,14,900. Therefore, consumers also get a discount of Rs 10,000 on this.

Apple's recently released MacBook Air 15 with M2 is also heavily discounted. It can be purchased for Rs 1,24,900, below its retail price of Rs 1,349.00. If you want a Macbook Pro, the 13-, 14-, and 16-inch models are available at Rs 1,19,900, Rs 1,84,900, and Rs 2,29,900, respectively. Apple originally announced these MacBook laptops for Rs 1,29,900, 1,99,900 and Rs 2,49,900, respectively.

Apart from these, Apple also offers discounts on the iMac, which will set you back Rs 1,24,900 as part of the company's Back to School offer. The Mac mini is also available at a huge discount, and its price has dropped to Rs 49,900. There are no discounts on the Mac Studio or the newly released Mac Pro with M2 series SoC. Lastly, the iPad Air, iPad Pro 11 and iPad Pro 12.9 are available for Rs 54,900, Rs 76,900 and Rs 1,02,900, respectively. These iPad models will also be available with a stylus.

Back to School, deals do not cover iPhones. But do not worry. Flipkart is offering the iPhone 13 at a discounted price of Rs 61,999, and there is also an additional Rs 2,000 discount on HDFC bank credit cards. This will effectively bring the price down to Rs 59,999.