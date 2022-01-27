Apple begins rolling out iOS 15.3 update: Check what's new for iPhone users

Apple, the Cupertino-based giant, has started rolling out the latest iOS, iOS 15.3 for iPhone users, with various performance improvements, bug fixes, and security enhancements. Along with iOS 15.3, Apple also released iPadOS 15.3 and WatchOS 8.4 for iPad and Apple Watch users. The update doesn't offer many new features and focuses more on bug fixes and internal improvements. One of the significant changes brought by the latest iOS update is a fix for a Safari vulnerability that may have leaked users' browsing history and Google ID data to websites visited by users.



The Safari bug discovered earlier this month exploited a vulnerability in IndexedDB, a Javascript API used to store data to access URLs visited by a user and obtain their Google ID and other related personal data. iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 fix this vulnerability. Unfortunately, the changelog for iOS 15.3 is pretty short and to the point. It says the update "includes bug fixes and security updates for your iPhone and is recommended for all users."

Users can update their iPhones to iOS 15.3 and iPads to iPadOS 15.3 by heading to Settings > General > Software Update. The version build number is 19D50.

The WatchOS 8.4 update for Apple Watch users focuses on bug fixes and performance improvements. Users can update their Apple Watch to WatchOS 8.4 by going to the Settings app on their Apple Watch or using the Apple Watch app on their iPhone.

Since iOS 15.3 is an update that fixes bugs and brings more performance improvements than features, the next update (iOS 15.4) is expected to have more features. However, the much-hyped Universal Control feature is still missing from iOS 15, so it may highlight the upcoming iOS 15.4 update. Only time will tell.