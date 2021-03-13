Apple discontinues original HomePod, to focus on mini

Apple decided to discontinue its first HomePod to focus on the Homepod mini. Apple Homepod was the company's first smart speaker with Siri technology, first introduced in 2017 and finally hit the market in 2018.

Apple confirmed the suspension of the HomePod to TechCrunch. Apple will continue to sell existing HomePod units and will continue to support existing HomePods as well.

"HomePod mini has been a hit since its debut last fall, offering customers amazing sound, an intelligent assistant, and smart home control all for just $99. We are focusing our efforts on HomePod mini. We are discontinuing the original HomePod; it will continue to be available while supplies last through the Apple Online Store, Apple Retail Stores, and Apple Authorized Resellers. Apple will provide HomePod customers with software updates and service and support through Apple Care," Apple was quoted as saying by TechCrunch.

At first, Apple introduced the HomePod in 2017 at WWDC. Then the launch was delayed from December 2017 to early 2018. It arrived in India only last year in May. It is priced at Rs 19,900 and is available in space gray and white on Apple's website.

Apple will now focus on the HomePod mini that it introduced last year alongside the iPhone 12 series. The HomePod mini is half the price at which the original HomePod launched and offered most of what its predecessor does. HomePod mini costs Rs 9,900 and come in the same colour options as the original HomePod.