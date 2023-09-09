Apple Event 2023: The iPhone 15 Ultra may not make its debut

In the weeks leading up to the Apple event, many leaks began to talk about a new iPhone, the iPhone 15 Ultra, which could be a new addition to the line presented at the 'Wonderlust' event. However, a new report claims that the iPhone 15 Ultra is unlikely to debut. This also means that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will again retain its lofty status as a high-end iPhone.



The new report comes from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who said: "Keeping with its usual pattern from the past few years, Apple is planning to debut four models: the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro and what will be called the 15 Pro Max (not Ultra as some have speculated)". Earlier, Gurman was among those who stated that with the inclusion of the USB-C charging port, Apple could replace the branding for the iPhone 15 Pro Max with the Ultra tag. But now, that will not be happening, at least this year.

iPhone 15 Ultra may not be announced

Speculation began after Apple unveiled a new Apple Watch Ultra that became the company's highest-end smartwatch. Previously, Apple also introduced its most powerful silicon chip and called it M1 Ultra (followed by M2 Ultra this year). It was believed to be a new naming convention that Apple was adopting and could also be reflected in iPhones.

It was said that the iPhone 15 Ultra could feature a massive 6.9-inch display and an upgraded version of the A17 Bionic chipset, along with the periscope zoom lens to further separate it from the iPhone 15 Pro and its predecessor. Also read: Apple just released a major security update.

It's unclear if the Ultra rebrand has been scrapped or if we may see it next year with the iPhone 16 lineup, but with just two days left until Apple's event, it seems unlikely it could be included this year.

However, it should be known that Apple is famous for its surprises, which it loves to present with its iconic phrase "One More Thing", which it previously used to introduce the original iPhone; if Tim Cook throws the exact phrase at us, we know what's coming.