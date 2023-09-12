Apple Event Tonight: How to watch the live stream; all that we expect

The Apple event will take place on September 12, 2023. Here is the event schedule in different time zones. The event will begin at 10 a.m. PT (California), 10:30 p.m. IST (India), 6 p.m. BST (London), 1 p.m. ET (New York), 7 p.m. CET (Central European countries), 2 a.m. KST/JST (South Korea/Japan), 3 a.m. AEST (Melbourne, Australia) and 7 p.m. SAST (South Africa). This time, Apple's event has been dubbed "Wonderlust." So what does Wonderlust (No, it's not wanderlust) mean? According to the Urban Dictionary, it means "the desire to be in a constant state of wonder." Could it mean that Apple's event will spark similar excitement among fans? We'll have to wait until the launch of the iPhone 15 to really know.



Apple Event 2023: Where and when to watch the Apple event

This year's Apple event, called Wonderlust, will be both an in-person event and a global livestream. According to some rumours, the event will be pre-recorded, and attendees from Apple Park in Cupertino, California, will watch the recording from the facilities and then be able to try the products. The rest of the world can join the live stream on Apple's official YouTube channel. A link to the broadcast has already been posted on the channel and will begin at 10:30 p.m. IST today, September 12.

Despite several new features expected to come to the iPhone 15, no leaks point to a price increase. This year, some tipsters have claimed that the prices of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max may increase between $100 and $200, but a similar trend is not expected for the standard model. The iPhone 15 should be available for $799.

Apple Event Tonight: All that we expect to be announced

1. iPhone 15 Series: The iPhone 15 series is expected to be one of the highlights of the Wonderlust event. Apple will likely introduce four iPhones: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The standard variants of the iPhone 15 are expected to get features like Dynamic Island, 48MP camera, and USB Type-C. In contrast, the Pro variants are expected to feature an action button and a titanium frame. The high-end iPhone 15 Pro Max could also have a periscope camera with 5X-6X zoom capabilities.

2. Apple Watch Series 9: Apple's next smartwatch is expected to get subtle updates. It will come in the same 41mm and 45mm sizes. It will reportedly feature a faster S9 chip under the hood based on the iPhone 13's A15 Bionic SoC and a handful of new health sensors, including the Apple Watch Electrodermal activity (EDA) series 9, a unique pink colour combination.

3. Apple Watch Ultra 2: Apple could unveil the second generation of its Apple Watch Ultra this year at the Wonderlust event. Although it is expected to remain broadly similar to the current model, it could also have the S9 chip under the hood. Unlike last year, however, it's expected to be available in two colours this year, with a new "dark titanium" finish in the works.

4. AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C: Apple is finally moving away from its proprietary Lightning port, and not only the iPhone 15 but also the AirPods Pro 2nd Gen will benefit from this change. The AirPods Pro 2, announced at Apple's Far Out event last year, will now have a new USB Type-C charging port on the bottom.

5. Cases, watchbands and cables: Reports also claim that Apple will ditch its leather cases and introduce a new material called FineWoven. It is expected to bring new iPhone cases and watch bands for Apple Watch. The Cupertino-based tech giant is also expected to introduce colour-matched braided iPhone cables.