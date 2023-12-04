Apple Eyes 6G Network Plans Amid 5G Slowdown; 6G Benefits

Apple's plans for 6G technology have come to light following the reported suspension of 5G modem development. The company recently posted a job listing seeking a Cellular Platform Architect to lead the design of a 6G reference architecture, signalling a shift in focus. Apple has a history of striving for in-house solutions, such as the lightning port, but not all endeavours have succeeded, like the shelved FireWire technology.

Despite setbacks, Apple's commitment to innovation remains evident, particularly with its acclaimed Apple Silicon chipsets known for delivering excellent battery life and superior performance. Initially working on its own 5G modem to reduce reliance on Qualcomm, Apple's 5G plans are now facing challenges due to an ongoing dispute with Qualcomm.

In contrast, Apple's attention has turned to 6G development, as highlighted by a recent job listing discovered by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The listing seeks a Cellular Platform Architect to oversee the design of a 6G reference architecture. While this is not the first time Apple has sought talent for 6G development, with similar positions advertised in 2021, the recent posting suggests an intensified focus on this next-generation technology.

Despite these developments, Gurman notes that Apple's 6G technology may not be available until at least 2030. The job listing lacks details on 6G network speeds compared to 5G. However, the extended timeline allows Apple to reconsider and potentially revive its 5G modem development for future devices.

Here are some of the potential benefits of 6G:

6G will also have significantly lower latency than 5G, which will be crucial for real-time applications like virtual reality and autonomous vehicles. Massive network capacity: 6G will support a much larger number of connected devices than 5G, paving the way for the explosion of the Internet of Things (IoT).

While we wait for 6G to become a reality, it's exciting to see Apple pushing the boundaries of what's possible with wireless technology. Only time will tell if their gamble on 6G pays off, but one thing's for sure: the future of mobile connectivity is looking incredibly fast.