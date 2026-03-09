Apple Eyes Premium Leap With Foldable iPhone, OLED MacBook Pro, and Advanced AirPods

Apple appears to be gearing up for a major expansion at the premium end of its product portfolio. After recently introducing several new devices — including its most affordable notebook, the MacBook Neo — the company is now reportedly developing a trio of high-end products designed to sit above its current lineup.

According to a report from Bloomberg, Apple is working on three “Ultra” devices, that is, new devices that will not just be upgrades but sit a step above the company’s existing products. Here is everything you need to know.

iPhone fold

Apple remains one of the few global smartphone leaders yet to release a foldable device — but that may soon change. Industry chatter around a foldable iPhone has been intensifying, and reports suggest the device will be positioned above the Pro Max tier when it finally arrives.

Leaks indicate the foldable model could feature a large 7.8-inch crease‑less OLED inner display paired with a 5.5-inch external screen. Early renders point to a compact, book-style folding design, distinguishing it from other foldables currently in the market.

Under the hood, the device is expected to run on Apple’s yet‑to‑be‑announced A20 Pro chipset. Camera hardware may include a four‑camera system, while battery capacity could exceed 5,500mAh — notable for a foldable form factor.

If timelines hold, the foldable iPhone may debut in September 2026 alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Pricing rumours suggest a starting price of $2,400 (roughly Rs 2,15,000) in the US market.

OLED MacBook Pro

Apple’s professional laptop lineup could also be in line for a significant visual overhaul. Reports suggest the MacBook Pro may transition to OLED display technology, potentially bringing richer contrast, deeper blacks, and improved energy efficiency.

Notably, the upcoming model is also rumoured to introduce touch input — a first for the MacBook family. The premium versions are expected to run on next‑generation M6 Pro and M6 Max processors built on an advanced 2nm manufacturing process, while the base M6 variant may retain existing display technology.

Leaks further hint at interface refinements aimed at touch usability, including a Dynamic Island-style interface and larger on‑screen controls. Do note that Apple co-founder Steve Jobs was never a fan of the idea of having a touchscreen on a Mac.

The upgraded model is expected to sit above current high‑end configurations and could see a price bump similar to past OLED transitions in Apple’s devices. However, it remains unclear whether Apple will brand the device as a “MacBook Ultra.”

Next-gen AirPods

Apple is also reportedly advancing its wearable audio lineup with next‑generation AirPods featuring new sensing capabilities. The earbuds are said to incorporate infrared (IR) cameras that can gather environmental data to support smarter AI-driven features.

These sensors are not expected to capture photos or videos. Instead, they may enhance contextual awareness, enabling more responsive voice assistant interactions and intelligent automation.

The new model could represent the most advanced AirPods tier yet and may arrive under “Ultra” branding. The development aligns with Apple’s broader push into AI-powered ecosystem experiences. Last year, the company announced a Live Translate feature for AirPods.

Pricing details remain uncertain, and it is not yet clear whether the added hardware will lead to higher costs for consumers.



