Apple Glowtime Event 2024: iPhone 16 Series and All that Apple Announced

At its much-anticipated Glowtime event, Apple unveiled an impressive lineup of new products and innovations, with the iPhone 16 series taking centre stage. In addition to these flagship smartphones, Apple introduced the Watch 10, Watch Ultra 2, and a refreshed AirPods lineup featuring the AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 2, and AirPods Max. The event also showcased Apple's advancements in health technology and software, including new features that promise to enhance user experiences and promote well-being. Let's look at all the key announcements from the Glowtime event.



iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus

Apple also unveiled the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, which are designed for users who want high performance without the premium price tag of the Pro models. The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus are powered by the A18 chip, bringing significant speed and efficiency improvements. These models also introduce Apple Intelligence, an AI-driven system that makes everyday tasks easier, such as managing notifications, sending messages, and interacting with Siri. A standout feature of the new iPhone 16 lineup is Camera Control, which simplifies capturing photos and videos. The 48MP Fusion camera system includes 2x telephoto and ultra-wide lenses, allowing users to take high-quality macro and ultra-wide photos. This camera system also supports spatial photo and video capture, making it compatible with Apple Vision Pro for immersive experiences.

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus come in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR displays, featuring OLED technology for vivid and vibrant visuals. Apple introduced the Action Button in these models, allowing users to quickly access functions like the camera or flashlight with a simple press. With the A18 chip, these phones deliver up to 30% faster performance and 40% better graphics than their predecessors, making them ideal for gaming and other demanding applications. The iPhone 16 series is available in five eye-catching colours: black, white, pink, teal, and ultramarine. Pricing for the iPhone 16 starts at Rs 79,900, while the iPhone 16 Plus starts at Rs 89,900. Pre-orders begin on September 13, with the devices becoming available on September 20.

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max

Apple's Glowtime event would not be complete without the launch of its new flagship smartphones, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. These devices are powered by the A18 Pro chip, which significantly enhances performance and power efficiency. The iPhone 16 Pro now features a larger 6.3-inch display, while the Pro Max has a 6.9-inch display, both equipped with Super Retina XDR technology. These new models boast thinner bezels, offering a sleeker design, and introduce a durable titanium frame, making them both lightweight and robust.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max offers the best battery life ever seen on an iPhone, ensuring all-day usage even with heavy tasks. A major highlight of the new Pro series is the upgraded camera system. It includes a 48MP main camera capable of shooting 4K video at 120 frames per second and a 5x optical zoom telephoto lens. Apple also introduced a feature called Camera Control, which enhances how users interact with the camera, making it quicker and more intuitive to capture stunning photos and videos.

In addition to these upgrades, the iPhone 16 Pro series integrates Apple Intelligence, a feature powered by on-device AI that personalizes tasks and enhances user experiences while maintaining privacy. Apple continues its focus on sustainability, using recycled materials to construct the iPhone 16 Pro series. The models are available in four titanium colours and offer storage options ranging from 128GB to 1TB.

Apple Watch Series 10

The Apple Watch Series 10 was another major highlight of the event. Apple's latest smartwatch is the thinnest and most advanced model yet, featuring a refined design and the largest display ever seen on an Apple Watch. This new model includes health features like sleep apnea notifications, which use sensors to detect abnormal breathing patterns during sleep. Additionally, the Series 10 offers faster charging, water depth sensing, and temperature monitoring for swimmers and divers.

The Apple Watch Series 10 is 10% thinner than its predecessors, offering a more comfortable fit. Its display provides 30% more active screen area and supports a faster refresh rate, which improves the always-on display feature. With new colour options like jet black and polished titanium, the Watch Series 10 combines both style and functionality. Prices start at Rs 46,900, with pre-orders open now and availability beginning September 20.

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Apple introduced the Watch Ultra 2 for athletes and adventurers, designed with rugged durability and performance in mind. This model comes in a sleek black titanium finish and features the brightest display ever seen on an Apple product, with a peak brightness of 3000 nits. This makes it ideal for outdoor activities, ensuring visibility even in bright sunlight.

The Watch Ultra 2 includes dual-frequency GPS, which offers precise distance and route mapping tracking. It also introduces new features like sleep apnea notifications and the Vitals app, which monitors critical health metrics. The Tides app is another exciting addition, providing real-time information about tides, a helpful feature for water sports enthusiasts.

Running on watchOS 11, the Watch Ultra 2 offers enhanced training load insights and customizable settings for the Action Button, allowing users to tailor their watch experience. Priced at Rs 89,900, the Watch Ultra 2 will be available from September 20.

AirPods 4

Apple's AirPods lineup also received a significant update with the introduction of AirPods 4. These wireless earbuds now come in two versions: a standard model and a model with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). The new AirPods feature an open-ear design and utilize advanced technology like 3D photogrammetry and laser topography to ensure a perfect fit for every user. Powered by the H2 chip, AirPods 4 deliver improved audio quality, personalized spatial audio, and new features like Voice Isolation for clearer calls. The ANC model includes a Transparency Mode and Adaptive Audio, which adjusts sound levels based on the surrounding environment. Battery life has been extended to 30 hours, and the earbuds come with a USB-C charging case for added convenience.

AirPods Max and AirPods Pro 2

Apple has also updated the AirPods Max, introducing them in five new colours: midnight, starlight, blue, orange, and purple. The AirPods Max now support USB-C charging, making them easier to use with the rest of Apple's ecosystem. The most exciting update in the AirPods lineup is the AirPods Pro 2, which now includes hearing health features. These are the first earbuds to offer a complete hearing solution, with features like pure-tone audiometry for personalized hearing profiles. The Hearing Aid feature is designed for users with mild to moderate hearing loss and adjusts sound dynamically to improve conversations and environmental awareness. These features make hearing care more accessible and will be available in over 100 countries by the end of 2024.

New Health Features Introduced by Apple

Apple's Glowtime event showcased various products, from the iPhone 16 series to the Watch Ultra 2 and AirPods 4, each bringing innovative features and improvements. With advancements in AI, health technology, and environmental sustainability, Apple continues to push the boundaries of what technology can do for its users. In addition to new devices, Apple also introduced new health features, mainly focusing on sleep apnea and hearing health. The Apple Watch now includes sleep apnea notifications, which monitor breathing disturbances during sleep and can help users detect potential issues early.

The Hearing Test feature on the AirPods Pro 2 allows users to assess their hearing from home, while the Hearing Aid feature offers a customizable solution for individuals with hearing loss. These innovations highlight Apple's ongoing commitment to improving user health and wellness through technology.