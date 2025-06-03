Apple Hints at Bold iOS Redesign for WWDC 2025 with New ‘Sleek Peek’ Tagline

Apple has officially started the countdown to its much-anticipated Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025, which will run from June 9 to June 13. With a new tagline — “Sleek Peek” — Apple is dropping strong hints at a visual transformation of its software platforms, particularly iOS.

Greg Joswiak, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Marketing, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the excitement: “WWDC25 is next week! Can’t wait to show you what we’ve been working on. See you June 9 at 10 am PT.” While Apple had previously promoted the event under the tagline “On the Horizon,” the updated phrase “Sleek Peek” seems to better capture the company’s rumoured focus on design innovation.

According to reports by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is gearing up for a significant redesign of iOS, influenced heavily by visionOS, the software that powers the Vision Pro headset. Users can expect a more fluid interface with rounded icons, translucent backgrounds, and subtle animations — elements aimed at making the experience feel more immersive and refined. This project is reportedly codenamed Solarium within Apple.

But the visual makeover might not be the only change. Apple is also rumoured to be considering a major shift in its naming convention. Speculation suggests that the next iPhone operating system could skip from iOS 18 to iOS 26, aligning with the calendar year. This move would bring consistency across its platforms, which currently carry different version numbers — iOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11, etc. It echoes Samsung’s leap from the Galaxy S10 to S20, aimed at simplifying product timelines for users.

Why jump straight to iOS 26 in 2025? That remains one of Apple’s best-kept secrets. Some believe it’s a branding strategy to future-proof the ecosystem; others think it may tie into a broader unification effort across Apple’s operating systems.

Beyond aesthetics and naming conventions, WWDC 2025 is expected to focus more on refinements than flashy features. Updates like seamless Wi-Fi sharing, battery management tools, and even a desktop mode for iPhones with USB-C are reportedly in the pipeline. This mode would allow iPhones to mimic a basic PC setup when connected to external displays — a move that could benefit professionals and travellers alike.

Gamers may also have something to look forward to, with talk of a new cross-platform gaming hub built on top of Game Center. Developers, on the other hand, might receive tools that integrate Apple Intelligence, the company’s AI-driven framework, into third-party apps.

While hardware announcements are not expected to dominate, a teaser of the next-gen Mac Pro or early buzz around the iPhone 17 Air could make a surprise appearance.

With its Sleek Peek promise, WWDC 2025 is shaping up to be more than just another developer event — it could be the beginning of a bold new chapter in Apple’s software journey.