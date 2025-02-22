Apple Intelligence Expands Language Support with iOS 18.4 Update

‘Apple is set to enhance its AI-powered Apple Intelligence with the upcoming iOS 18.4 update, introducing support for more languages and new features. The update, expected in April, is now available for developers to test.

Apple Intelligence Expands to More Languages

With iOS 18.4, Apple Intelligence will support additional languages, including French, German, Italian, Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and Simplified Chinese. It will also introduce localized English variants for users in India and Singapore. This expansion will be available across iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, and macOS Sequoia 15.4.

Key Features in iOS 18.4

1. Priority Notifications

This feature ensures that the most crucial notifications appear first. While disabled by default, users can enable it via Settings > Notifications > Prioritize Notifications.

2. Ambient Music in Control Center

A new Ambient Music option is now available in the Control Center, allowing users to choose from four different music categories for a more immersive experience.

3. Genmoji for Personalized Expression

Apple Intelligence introduces Genmoji, enabling users to create customized emojis directly from the keyboard. These can be used inline while typing, as stickers, or in tapbacks.

4. Enhanced Notes with Audio Transcription

Users can now record audio and get automatic transcriptions in the Notes app, with Apple Intelligence providing a quick summary of the content.

5. Visual Intelligence for Instant Information

The update includes Visual Intelligence, a feature that helps users learn about objects and locations instantly through the new Camera Control, exclusively available on the iPhone 16 lineup.

6. Image Playground Sketch Style

Apple's Image Playground now features a new Sketch style, adding to its existing Animation and Illustration styles for more creative image generation.

Device Compatibility and Future Updates

iOS 18.4 will be available for all supported devices, including the entire iPhone 16 series, as well as the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max. Apple has confirmed that Apple Intelligence will continue evolving with more features in the coming months, including enhanced Siri capabilities.