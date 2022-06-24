Apple iPhone 14 launch date, specs, camera leaks and more

iPhone 14 specs continue to surface online as we get closer to the rumoured release timeline. According to rumor mill, Apple plans to release four new iPhone 14 models in September. The mini model will go away this year, and instead, Apple will introduce its first non-Pro iPhone model with a 6.7-inch screen. This iPhone will be called the iPhone 14 Max.

In addition to the iPhone 14 Max, Apple will release the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The Pro models are getting significant upgrades this year, especially in the camera and design department. Find all the details about the new iPhone 14 series ahead of launch.

iPhone 14: Launch Date

We're just three months away from the typical iPhone launch event timeline. Apple is known for hosting its iPhone launch events in September. The rumor mill claimed that the Apple iPhone 14 event would occur on September 13.

Apple hasn't confirmed any details about the iPhone 14 launch event. And since we're still a few months away from launch, it's best to take the leaked date with a grain of salt.

iPhone 14: Design

iPhone 14 Pro models to flaunt new design. The iPhone 14 series will continue to sport a flat bezel design. However, it's mainly at the front that the iPhone 14 will see some changes. On the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, Apple is replacing the wide notch with a hole-punch and lozenge-shaped cutout. These cutouts will house the front camera and Face ID sensors.

The standard iPhone 14 and Phone 14 Max will still sport the wide notch. They will feature an aluminium frame instead of the stainless steel frame of the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.

iPhone 14: Display

Apple will release the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screens. The OLED screens will support a 120Hz ProMotion display. Unlike many flagship Android smartphones, the iPhone 14 series will still have a flat-screen. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will also have the same screen size. However, these affordable variants of Apple's flagship iPhones will feature a 60Hz display.

iPhone 14: Processor, RAM and Battery

Due to the current chip shortage, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max could have an A15 Bionic chip, which is found in the iPhone 13 series. Apple could rebrand the chip for marketing purposes. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will get the new A16 Bionic chip, which will be based on a 4nm manufacturing process. All four iPhone 14 models are likely to have 6GB of RAM. Apple will also likely offer a slightly larger battery in the two 6.1-inch iPhones.

The iPhone 14 is rumoured to pack a 3,279 mAh battery, which is slightly larger than the 3,227 mAh battery in the iPhone 13. The iPhone 14 Pro will pack a 3,200 mAh battery. By comparison, the iPhone 13 Pro has a 3,095 mAh battery. The new iPhone 14 Max could pack a 4,325 mAh battery, which will be a couple of mAh more prominent than the 4,323 mAh cell in the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Apple will launch iPhone 14 series with 20W fast charging support.

iPhone 14: Camera

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will have a triple camera setup with a LiDAR sensor. The primary camera will feature a 48MP sensor, which is 57 percent larger than the iPhone 13 Pro sensor. In addition, it will be accompanied by a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 12MP telephoto camera. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will still have a dual-camera setup. One can expect the phones to have a 12MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. Selfies could use some improvement as Apple reportedly brings support for autofocus on the front camera of the iPhone 14 series.

iPhone 14: Software

As expected from the latest iPhone models, the new iPhone 14 series will boot iOS 16 out of the box. Apple unveiled the unique features of iOS 16 at WWDC 22 earlier this month. The release date of iOS 16 is unknown at this time. It is expected to be available via an OTA update days after the iPhone 14 launch event in September.