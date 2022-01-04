Apple iPhone 14: This year's iPhone will be different; Find out

Apple's next-generation iPhone, the iPhone 14 series, is already in the news. The next iPhone 14 series is said to come with some major changes and improvements over its predecessor. The biggest change Apple is supposedly bringing is a hole-punch display design. This will be in favour of the notch that we already see in Apple iPhone models. The latest update comes from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who said in his Power On newsletter that Apple might be looking at a hole-punch design for this year's iPhone 14 models.

This comes after a report in The Elec claimed last month that Apple could bring a perforated design only on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models this year. While Gurman's report isn't the first time we've heard of a hole-punch display on the iPhone 14, it does bring some credibility to the reports. Gurman also said that Apple could launch the M2 chipset for MacBooks this year.

The Apple iPhone 14 series is also ready to ditch the "Mini" model of the iPhone. It is said that it will come in four variants: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. According to previous reports, the Pro models will feature triple rear cameras and will come with a 120Hz refresh rate display, similar to their predecessors.

The Apple iPhone 14 series is also said to come with Apple's A16 Bionic chip, which TSMC will build in a 3- or 4-nanometer process. Every new chip from Apple brings improvements in power and efficiency, and the Apple A16 chipset will be no exception.