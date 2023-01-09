Apple iPhone 15 models to get transformation! What's new?

The next-generation iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models will feature Apple's exclusive Dynamic Island notch. As reported by notable Apple analyst and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the new iPhones, likely to launch in September or October, will also have a Type-C port for charging due to the EU's universal charging solution rule. The Apple iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max will feature a titanium frame instead of stainless steel to appear more premium. Also, titanium is relatively lighter and more durable than steel. It is also less likely to react with oxygen, which is why it is used in many premium watches.

In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman claims that newer iPhone 15 models will carry "faster processors", but the moniker remains unclear. Apple may call it the A17 Bionic chip, the successor to the A16 Bionic chip featured in the iPhone 14 Pro models. On the other hand, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Max variants may include the proprietary A16 chipset. The bulletin also highlights that the iPhone 15 Pro will replace physical volume controls with haptic buttons.

It means Apple will drop another set of physical buttons for its iPhones. Last year, Apple did away with the physical SIM card tray and offered e-SIM support on all iPhone 14 models. However, this change is only limited to the US market. As mentioned, the newer Pro models and the standard variants will come with a Dynamic Island notch. Apple introduced this technology to the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, breaking the monotony of old notches and punch-hole cutouts on many Android phones. The dynamic island notch can change size based on notifications. Allows users to see Apple Pay transaction notifications, low battery warnings, AirDrop transfers, and privacy indicators. Earlier, it was reported that all iPhone 15 models will have improved cameras.

Apart from the iPhone 15 models, the latest edition of the Power On newsletter highlights that 2023 will be a boring year for Apple. The biggest release expected from the company is its mixed-reality headset, which has been in the works for many years. Apple's mixed reality headset will reportedly be displayed ahead of WWDC 2023 in June. It will likely be available for sale later this year.