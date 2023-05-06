Apple iPhone 15 Pro models may not flaunt a buttonless design

The iPhone 15 Pro models are rumoured to come with a buttonless design. But is it happening this year? Well, one of Apple's suppliers has given some details. In a letter to shareholders today, Apple supplier Cirrus Logic suggested that a buttonless design won't make it to the iPhone 15 series and that Apple has cancelled it for now.

"Among the HPMS opportunities we have discussed, a new product that we mentioned in previous shareholder letters as being scheduled for introduction this fall is no longer expected to come to market as planned," the letter states. "As we have limited visibility into our customer's future plans for this product at this time, we are removing the revenue associated with this component from our internal model."

The HPMS at the site is a high-performance mixed-signal segment, including a set of haptic drivers for the Taptic Engine built into iPhones. Earlier, it was reported that two more Taptic Engines would be included in the 2023 iPhones to help provide better haptic feedback when solid-state buttons are pressed to let the user know the smartphone has recognized the touch.

Following this, in its earlier letter, the vendor confirmed that the buttonless design is coming to next-generation iPhones and even explained how it will work. But Apple has now cancelled it. The delay is likely due to production issues, something that was recently reported.

“When looking at potential use cases, the largest change in new iPhone models next year is the removal of the buttons, which would require additional drivers for the haptics engine, making it the most likely use case for new content. We continue to engage with a strategic customer and expect to bring a new HPMS component to market in smartphones next year,” he said last year.

The plan change also means one could see the old two-button layout for volume adjustment. The iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to retain the old rear camera design we've seen on older iPhone models. Instead, we could see three large sensors placed in a square camera module on the phone's rear panel. On the back, there will probably be the Apple logo.

The iPhone 15 Pro will likely launch with Apple's new A17 Bionic chipset in September. However, it is unknown if Apple will offer support for faster charging, considering that Android phones ship with fast charging support of at least 80W. iPhones, on the other hand, only have 20W fast charging support.