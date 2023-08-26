Apple iPhone 15 Pro to feature a Thunderbolt cable for 150W charging

Due to EU regulations, Apple is reportedly switching to USB Type-C with the iPhone 15 series. Standard iPhone 15 models may have limited charging speeds, and Apple-certified cables are required. However, the leaks suggest that the iPhone 15 Pro models include a Thunderbolt USB Type-C cable for faster charging and data transfer, possibly supporting up to 150W power output and 4K 60Hz output details are not official and await confirmation at Apple's expected event on September 12.



A recent leak suggests that the upcoming iPhone 15 standard models may be affected by this issue, while the Pro models could feature the fastest charging speed ever seen on an iPhone.

Citing a post from user Majin Bu on August 24, various media outlets have indicated that Apple's USB Type-C cables for the standard iPhone 15 may only have a 2.0 certification, which could lead to slower charging and data transfer speeds reduced. However, based on the latest user-provided information, this change is specific to traditional iPhone 15 models, with Apple apparently reserving a Thunderbolt USB Type-C cable exclusively for iPhone 15 models.

In an X post, the user wrote: "Looks like Apple has actually tested a Thunderbolt cable for the iPhone 15 Pro, and it will probably be released exclusively for the Pro models."

According to the leak, the Thunderbolt cable is expected to measure 70cm in length and potentially provide a maximum power of 150W. However, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are unlikely to feature such extreme charging capabilities. The leaker also claimed that the woven USB Type-C cable would be based on the USB 4 Gen 2 standard and might even have the ability to support 4K 60Hz output.

This leak aligns with an earlier report from ChargerLAB, which identified the presence of a Thunderbolt chip inside the iPhone 15 series' USB Type-C connector. If this information proves accurate, it suggests Apple may be prioritizing improved charging and data transfer capabilities data for its Pro models within the iPhone 15 series.

It is important to note that the abovementioned details come from unofficial sources and should be approached with some scepticism. The genuine details of the iPhone 15 series will only be revealed through official confirmation from Apple. This reveal is expected at Apple's next event, reportedly scheduled for September 12.