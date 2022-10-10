Apple iPhone SE 4 to launch in 2023; Design details leaked

Apple has reportedly already started working on newer iPhone models. If reports are considered, the next iPhone model to be released by the Cupertino-based tech giant is the iPhone SE 4, which will succeed the third generation iPhone SE released earlier this year. As tradition goes, the iPhone SE 4 is likely to be official in the first half of next year, possibly between March and April. Now, ahead of the launch, iPhone SE 4 details have surfaced online.

According to the latest report from Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), the iPhone SE 4 will come with the largest screen in the SE series yet. Young suggests that the fourth generation iPhone SE will come with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina LCD screen. Now, seeing an affordable iPhone with a bigger screen will be great. iPhone SE series phones until now had a smaller 4.7-inch LCD display with pretty thick bezels. In addition, the same report indicates that the next iPhone SE model will come with a notch, again a first for the series.

The latest report contradicts Young's past predictions in which he said the next-generation iPhone SE would come with a screen that measures 5.7 and 6.1 inches with a hole-punch cutout at the top of the screen.

This is not the first time details about the iPhone SE 4 have been leaked on the internet. Previously, some reports suggested that the iPhone SE 4 would come with Touch ID and would not opt ​​for Face ID support. Meanwhile, other reports have suggested that the next-gen iPhone SE model will come with a Touch ID side button, as there won't be much room on the front to fit a capacitive Touch ID home button.

Next year's iPhone SE model is also expected to see a significant design change. The iPhone SE 4 is anticipated to come with a similar design to the iPhone X, possibly changing how the camera setup looks. The current model has a smaller screen and thick bezels on the sides, especially the top and chin.