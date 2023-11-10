Apple iPhone SE 4 to Resemble Apple iPhone 14: Report

After a long wait, the iPhone SE, the cheapest iPhone, may finally hit the market. Although Apple has not made any confirmation in this regard, reports regarding the design of the iPhone SE 4 have already started circulating.

Apple's supposed next-generation budget smartphone was unveiled last year in 2022. However, the iPhone SE 3 failed to make much of an impact, but the latest speculation suggests that its successor could be a game-changer.

According to reports from MacRumors, the iPhone SE 4, codenamed D59, is rumoured to have a similar design to the iPhone 14, departing from the traditional iPhone SE form factor. The most notable change is removing the home button, in line with Apple's recent design choices.

Experts suggest that Apple is considering adapting the iPhone 14 chassis for the SE 4, maintaining similar dimensions to the 6.1-inch iPhone 14. However, a key difference lies in the rear camera setup. Unlike the iPhone 14's dual-camera setup, the iPhone SE 4 is rumoured to feature a single 48-megapixel lens, a move that requires the creation of a new backplate.

The weight of the iPhone SE 4 is expected to be 165 grams, which is 6 grams lighter than the iPhone 14 due to its less complex hardware. Additionally, the report claims that Face ID will replace Touch ID on the side button, and a USB-C port will replace the Lightning connector, mirroring the iPhone 15's design choices.

To add to the intrigue, there are rumours about including the iPhone 15 Pro action button on the iPhone SE 4, a feature rumoured to be extended to the entire iPhone 16 lineup. This aligns the new iPhone SE with the launches of the iPhone expected for 2024.

The design of the iPhone SE 4 has been the subject of speculation in the past, with conflicting reports suggesting it could resemble the iPhone XR. Notably, renowned YouTuber Jon Prosser and analyst Ross Young offered different points of view, indicating Apple's indecision over the design.

As for the release date, uncertainties remain. While some sources point to a possible launch in 2024, MacRumors maintains that the iPhone SE 4 may not debut until 2025, following the launch of the iPhone 16. Apple's decision regarding the presentation remains shrouded in secrecy, which adds an air of mystery to the much-anticipated device. Everyone eagerly awaits official confirmation and a glimpse into the future of Apple's budget iPhone lineup.