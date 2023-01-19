Apple launches a new special edition watch, band, face and more

Nearly every year, Apple Black History Month features exclusive content and select releases celebrating African American culture and community. This year, the company is doing the same, too, and has a special-edition Apple Watch Black Unity Sport Loop, along with a new matching watch face and iPhone wallpaper.

New Sport Loop strap and watch face

Apple's new Black Unity Sport Loop features the word "Unity" abstractly woven into the band with red, green and black threads that pay homage to the Pan-African flag.

The new Unity Mosaic watch face incorporates geometric shapes in black, red, green, and yellow, and as the minutes change, each numeral uses pieces of other numerals to transform into new shapes. In addition, there is also a new Unity wallpaper for iPhone.

Apple Watch users can purchase the Black Unity Sport Loop from Apple's online store. The black Unity Sport Loop comes in 41mm and 45mm sizes and is compatible with Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Series 4 or later, and Apple Watch Ultra (45mm band only). The Black Unity Sport Loop costs Rs 4500.

Meanwhile, the Unity 2023 watch face may be available next week and needs Apple Watch Series 4 or later with watchOS 9.3, iPhone 8 or later, iPhone SE (2nd generation), or iOS 16.3.

Unity's new iPhone wallpaper for the lock screen will also be available next week and requires an iPhone 8 or later running iOS 16.3.

In the App Store, Apple will highlight apps and games that forge creative solutions for Black communities in areas like music, banking and gaming. The App Store will also celebrate 50 years of hip-hop culture by highlighting numerous apps that allow users to hear, see and learn about the importance of this creative movement, both past and present.