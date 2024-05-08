Apple Let Loose Event: Key Launches from iPad Air 2024 to Apple Pencil Pro

At its recent Let Loose event, Apple revealed a host of new products, including updated versions of the iPad Pro and the iPad Air, alongside refreshed accessories and software.



Apple's latest event was dedicated to the iPad lineup, with CEO Tim Cook emphasizing its significance. The company chose to spotlight tablets, setting the stage for WWDC just a month away. The event commenced with a nod to the Apple Vision Pro, leading to the unveiling of two new iPads: the iPad Pro and the iPad Air. The iPad Pro received a significant boost with the introduction of the all-new M4 chip, making it the pioneer device to feature this latest Apple silicon. Meanwhile, the iPad Air, although not as groundbreaking, saw a notable upgrade from the M1 to the M2 chip. Here are the key highlights from the event:

iPad Air 2024: Apple introduced the new iPad Air, marking it as the 'biggest' iPad announcement since its inception. Unlike previous releases, the iPad Air was showcased during a live-streamed event, highlighting its features and capabilities. Available in four colour variants, prices start at $599 for the 11-inch model and $799 for the 13-inch variant.

iPad Pro 2024: Apple unveiled the 2024 models of the iPad Pro, bringing anticipated upgrades to the table. Featuring the eye-catching M4 chipset and innovative features like the Ultra Retina XDR display, the iPad Pro garnered attention. The M4 chip, equipped with a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU, promises significant performance enhancements, especially in AI and machine learning tasks. Pricing starts at Rs.99900 for the 11-inch Wi-Fi model and Rs. 149900 for the 13-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular model, available in silver and space black variants.

Apple M4 Chip: The debut of the Apple M4 chip signifies a remarkable leap in performance for Apple's pro tablet lineup. Built on a 'second-generation' 3-nanometer process, the M4 chip delivers desktop-like performance while maintaining battery efficiency. With features like mesh shading, hardware ray tracing, and a rapid neural engine, the M4 chip is set to redefine the iPad Pro experience.

Apple Pencil Pro: The introduction of the Apple Pencil Pro represents a significant advancement in stylus technology, incorporating innovative features like squeeze gestures and haptic feedback. Seamlessly integrated with the iPad Pro, the Pencil Pro offers an unparalleled user experience, coupled with its magical capabilities and sturdy design. Priced at Rs. 11900, it's poised to be an essential tool for creative professionals.

Magic Keyboard: Alongside the Apple Pencil, Apple launched the next-generation Magic Keyboard, tailored specifically for the iPad Pro. Featuring a sleek and ergonomic design, the Magic Keyboard provides a seamless typing experience akin to its MacBook counterpart. With intuitive features like a function row and haptic feedback trackpad, the keyboard transforms the iPad Pro into a productivity hub. Priced at Rs.29900, it's a worthwhile investment for users looking to maximize their device's potential.

Apple's Let Loose event showcased a range of products set to redefine the tablet experience, catering to the needs of casual users and professionals alike.