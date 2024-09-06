Apple May Discontinue iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max with iPhone 16 Launch

With Apple’s much-anticipated “Its Glowtime” event on September 9, the launch of the iPhone 16 series is just around the corner. As excitement builds for the new iPhones, it’s expected that Apple will soon discontinue some of its older models, including the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. This move aligns with Apple’s ongoing trend of retiring previous-generation devices when new models are introduced. Here’s what you need to know about the potential discontinuation of these iPhones.

Discontinuation of iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max

Historically, Apple has a pattern of discontinuing older iPhones as soon as newer models hit the market. This strategy became particularly noticeable in 2018, which was evident again when the iPhone 15 series replaced the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. These models were suddenly pulled from Apple’s website and stores, signalling their retirement.

Now, with the iPhone 16 series about to launch, rumours suggest that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max may soon meet the same fate. Anyone purchasing these models directly from Apple will likely need to act fast or turn to third-party retailers like Amazon or Flipkart once the discontinuation takes effect.

What to Expect from the iPhone 16 Series

The upcoming iPhone 16 series will introduce several upgrades that may encourage users to switch to the latest models. Key features like the new A18 chipset, enhanced camera capabilities, improved battery life, and innovations in Apple Intelligence are anticipated. These advancements may make the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max more attractive options for those looking to upgrade their devices.

Despite the discontinuation of older models, Apple will continue to provide software and security updates for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, ensuring they remain functional for years. Other older iPhones, such as the iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 13, may also face discontinuation as Apple shifts its focus to the iPhone 16 series.

Why Apple Discontinues Older iPhones

Like many smartphone manufacturers, Apple frequently discontinues older models to promote the latest innovations and encourage customers to upgrade. By doing so, Apple highlights the unique features of its new models and strengthens its market position. The strategy creates demand for the latest iPhones, including the soon-to-be-released iPhone 16 series.