Apple May Introduce Eye-Tracking Scrolling in Vision Pro with visionOS 3

Apple is exploring a cutting-edge feature that could change how users interact with its Vision Pro headset—eye-tracking-based scrolling. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the tech giant is currently testing the ability to navigate apps using just your eyes, a feature expected to arrive with visionOS 3.

If implemented, this innovation would allow users to scroll through Apple’s built-in apps simply by shifting their gaze, and there are plans to open the capability to third-party developers as well. While Apple hasn’t shared specific details, it’s likely the feature would activate by staring at a particular area—like the edge of a page—or using a combination of focus points to trigger movement.

While a similar experience exists through Apple’s current Dwell Control accessibility feature, which lets users interact by focusing on-screen elements, it’s a bit clunky for smooth scrolling. Gurman hints the upcoming version may be more refined and user-friendly.

For now, Vision Pro users scroll using pinch gestures, Bluetooth mice, or even wireless game controllers. But the possibility of a gaze-controlled interface could significantly boost hands-free functionality, especially in immersive environments.