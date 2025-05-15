Live
Apple May Introduce Eye-Tracking Scrolling in Vision Pro with visionOS 3
Apple is testing eye-based scrolling for Vision Pro, offering a hands-free way to navigate apps using just your gaze.
Apple is exploring a cutting-edge feature that could change how users interact with its Vision Pro headset—eye-tracking-based scrolling. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the tech giant is currently testing the ability to navigate apps using just your eyes, a feature expected to arrive with visionOS 3.
If implemented, this innovation would allow users to scroll through Apple’s built-in apps simply by shifting their gaze, and there are plans to open the capability to third-party developers as well. While Apple hasn’t shared specific details, it’s likely the feature would activate by staring at a particular area—like the edge of a page—or using a combination of focus points to trigger movement.
While a similar experience exists through Apple’s current Dwell Control accessibility feature, which lets users interact by focusing on-screen elements, it’s a bit clunky for smooth scrolling. Gurman hints the upcoming version may be more refined and user-friendly.
For now, Vision Pro users scroll using pinch gestures, Bluetooth mice, or even wireless game controllers. But the possibility of a gaze-controlled interface could significantly boost hands-free functionality, especially in immersive environments.
In his Power On newsletter, Gurman mentioned that visionOS 3 will be a “pretty feature-packed release,” adding to the anticipation for Apple’s WWDC 2025 event this June, where more details on this feature are expected. If successful, Apple’s eye-tracking scroll could become a benchmark in AR/VR interaction, setting the stage for more intuitive, gesture-free control across the ecosystem.