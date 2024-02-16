Apple May Launch 5 iPhone 16 series models in 2024: Details

Recent leaks suggest that Apple might expand its iPhone lineup to include five models in the upcoming iPhone 16 series, including two new iPhone 16 SE variants. Here's a breakdown of the leaked price, design, and more details.

Leaked Schematics and Designs:

According to leaked schematics, the iPhone 16 series could feature five distinct models with varying camera configurations. The iPhone 16 SE and iPhone 16 Plus SE may sport a single pill-shaped rear camera layout, while the regular iPhone 16 version might feature a dual rear camera unit. The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max could boast a triple rear camera setup.

I recently came into possession of a table that appears to illustrate that the iPhone 16 lineup will merge with the SE lineup. Based on what is reported in this image of which I have no information on the source, it seems that Apple is working on an iPhone 16 SE, a 16 Plus SE… pic.twitter.com/4ng2oU86ew — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) February 12, 2024

Display Specifications:

Rumours suggest the iPhone 16 SE could have a 6.1-inch display offering a 90Hz refresh rate, while the iPhone 16 Plus SE may feature a larger 6.7-inch 60Hz screen. The standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro variants have 6.3-inch screens with a 120Hz refresh rate, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max could sport a bigger 6.9-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Pricing Details:

Potential pricing details have also surfaced, indicating that the iPhone 16 SE may start at $699 for the 128GB model, while the iPhone 16 SE Plus could be priced at $799 for the 256GB variant. The vanilla iPhone 16 with 256GB storage is speculated to retail for $699, while the 256GB versions of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are rumoured to cost $999 and $1099, respectively.

It's essential to note that all this information is based on leaks and speculation, so users are advised to take it with a pinch of salt. Apple typically announces its new iPhones in September, so there's still plenty of time for more leaks and official announcements.

As we eagerly await further updates, it's clear that the iPhone 16 series promises to offer a diverse range of models catering to various preferences and budgets. We will know more developments as we approach the anticipated launch event.