Apple may launch a more expensive 'Ultra' iPhone in 2024

Apple is exploring the possibility of releasing a more expensive "Ultra" iPhone on top of the iPhone Pro and Pro Max models, as per Apple tracker Mark Gurman. The high-end device could arrive in 2024 with the iPhone 16 line.



Last year in September, Gurman predicted that an "Ultra" model could replace the Pro Max brand with this year's iPhone 15, but the latest theory from him suggests that Apple wants to establish a more powerful and more expensive iPhone bar. That means the device could be priced even higher than the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which begins at $1,099.

Last week during Apple's earnings call, Apple CEO Tim Cook did not rule out the possibility of a future price hike on iPhones. Instead, he indicated that customers might want to pay more for a better product. "The iPhone has become so integral to people's lives," Cook said. "I think people are willing to work really hard to get the best they can afford in that category."

While it's unclear what features might flaunt an "Ultra" device, Gurman speculates that it "will probably offer further camera improvements, a faster chip and perhaps an even larger display." It may also bring a design that drops the charging port in favour of wireless charging.

As Gurman noted, Apple is already "giving consumers a reason to pay" by adding excellent features to its Pro and Pro Max models. Last year, Apple made Dynamic Island exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, and Gurman says Apple plans to make the levels even more distinct with this year's release of the iPhone 15.

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are rumoured to offer USB-C and may use haptic volume and power buttons instead of physical ones. Also, the iPhone 15 Pro Max could be the only device to get a periscope lens with better optical zoom, further increasing the gap between each model.