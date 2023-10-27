Apple may launch low-cost MacBooks in 2024; Find details

Apple will host a new event on October 30, which is said to be for the latest editions of MacBooks. But it is not expected to announce affordable versions at this event, as a new leak claims that Apple is considering bringing low-cost 12-inch and 13-inch laptops next year. According to reports, the October event focuses on premium MacBook Pros and iMacs. Here are the details based on the latest leaks and rumours.

Apple may launch low-cost MacBooks in 2024

According to a MacRumors report, Apple could introduce MacBooks for $700 (around Rs 58,370) or less in 2024. The price will be slightly higher in India than in the US market. But, if Apple plans to announce a budget one, it is expected to cost less than the existing MacBook Air models as these are the brand's most affordable offerings yet.

The MacBook Air M2 is currently on sale for Rs 87,990 via Flipkart. However, the laptop was launched in India with an original price of Rs 1,19,900. The same laptop was manufactured in the US for $1,199 (around Rs 99,810). Therefore, the Indian price is around Rs 20,000 higher than the US market. So, if Apple launches a budget version next year, the price is expected to be around Rs 80,000 in India. But all this is just a prediction based on the leaks, and hence, people should take the details with a pinch of salt. We are still months away from launch, and it is currently unknown what the name of the budget versions could be. It is unknown whether Apple will change the MacBook Air name or keep a new name.

But why would Apple launch a budget laptop if it is a premium brand? The cited report claims the company has witnessed a sharp decline in iPad and MacBook sales. Therefore, it is developing low-cost MacBooks to boost sales. The details have been reported by supply chain sources from a news aggregator account, "yeux1122", on the Naver blog.

The latest news follows a statement from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo this week, suggesting that the tech giant is exploring the possibility of introducing a budget MacBook series next year. This move aims to revitalize slow MacBook sales, aiming to sell between 8 and 10 million units a year.