Apple May Launch Two Foldable iPhones, Including Clamshell Variant

Apple’s long-awaited entry into the foldable smartphone market may be bigger than expected. Fresh reports suggest the company is not limiting itself to just one device but could be preparing multiple foldable iPhone models, potentially expanding its strategy beyond a single premium offering.

While the first foldable iPhone — often referred to as the “iPhone Fold” — is widely anticipated to debut later this year, new information indicates Apple might already be experimenting with a second design. According to a report from Bloomberg, the company is considering a clamshell-style foldable that could compete directly with devices like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip series and Motorola’s Razr lineup.

For years, Apple has stayed on the sidelines as competitors raced ahead with folding screens. However, just as it recently accelerated efforts in artificial intelligence, the company now appears ready to step into the foldable space. Industry watchers believe Apple can no longer ignore the growing demand for flexible-screen smartphones, especially in the premium segment.

The first-generation iPhone Fold is expected to feature a book-style design, opening like a tablet rather than flipping shut. Analyst Jeff Pu suggests the device may come with a large 7.8-inch inner display paired with a 5.3-inch cover screen. The unfolded thickness is said to be around 4.5mm, pointing to a sleek and lightweight build. Apple is also rumored to use a mix of titanium and aluminium in the chassis, similar to its newer iPhone Air design language, giving the device both strength and a premium feel.

However, the second foldable option — the clamshell version — may still be under evaluation. Reports indicate Apple is not entirely convinced about launching it immediately. Instead, the company could first test the market response to the book-style model before deciding whether a flip-style device makes business sense. Market trends suggest that book-style foldables have generally performed better in sales compared to compact flip models, which may influence Apple’s final strategy.

On the performance side, Apple appears to be packing serious hardware into its foldable lineup. The devices are expected to run on the new A20 Pro chipset, supported by the N2 neural engine for enhanced AI tasks and Siri capabilities. Reports also point to 12GB of RAM across the 18 series models to handle advanced processing needs. Connectivity upgrades may include the Apple C2 modem, promising faster speeds and improved network reliability.

Although Apple has yet to officially confirm these plans, signs increasingly point toward 2026 becoming the year the company finally embraces foldable smartphones — possibly with more than one surprise in store.