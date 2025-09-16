Apple Reveals iPhone 17 and iPhone Air Repair Costs in India: Here’s the Full Breakdown

Apple has officially published the out-of-warranty repair and service costs for its latest iPhone 17 series and the new iPhone Air. The announcement comes ahead of the global release of the devices, which were unveiled during the company’s recent “Awe Dropping” event. Pre-orders are already open, and sales will commence worldwide, including in India, from September 19.

The newly shared pricing is particularly important for Indian customers, as smartphone repair expenses have been steadily climbing in the premium segment. Apple’s transparent repair cost list covers common services such as battery replacement, display and back glass repairs, rear camera servicing, and more extensive accidental damage fixes. The company has also highlighted the significant cost differences between standard pricing and the discounted fees available to AppleCare+ subscribers.

Battery Replacement Costs



Battery replacement fees vary across models. For the iPhone 17, the cost is Rs 9,800, while the iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max, and iPhone Air are priced at Rs 11,800 each. AppleCare+ users enjoy an added benefit: batteries testing below 80 percent capacity are replaced free of charge. As Apple clarified, “AppleCare+ includes battery service coverage, which means that your battery can be replaced at no charge if we test your product and its battery retains less than 80 per cent of its original capacity.”

Display and Back Glass Repairs



Screen repairs remain one of the most expensive services for iPhone owners. Without AppleCare+, replacing the display costs Rs 32,900 for the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone Air, while the Pro Max replacement is set at Rs 38,900. For combined screen and back glass repairs, charges climb to Rs 40,500 for the iPhone 17, 17 Pro, and Air, and Rs 46,800 for the Pro Max. AppleCare+ significantly reduces this burden, with a flat fee of Rs 2,500 for either screen or back glass repairs, or Rs 5,000 if both are serviced together.

Back glass replacement on its own costs Rs 14,900 for all models without AppleCare+, while AppleCare+ customers are charged just Rs 2,500.

Camera Repairs



Rear camera repair fees are also tiered: Rs 16,900 for the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air, and Rs 25,900 for the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max. For AppleCare+ subscribers, this service is capped at Rs 8,900.

Major or Accidental Damage



For more severe or undefined issues, repair charges surge. The iPhone 17 has a fee of Rs 66,500, the iPhone Air Rs 81,900, and both the Pro and Pro Max models are listed at Rs 89,900. Under AppleCare+, however, the uniform service charge stands at Rs 8,900, irrespective of the model.

Apple has reiterated that these published costs are for out-of-warranty repairs. “These repair prices are only for customers without AppleCare+. For AppleCare+ plan users, the service fees are much lower, which is one of the reasons we recommend it as an add-on for anyone concerned about accidental damage,” the company noted.

With the iPhone 17 series and iPhone Air set to arrive in Indian stores on September 19, these details provide customers with a clear picture of potential future expenses and the financial advantages of AppleCare+ coverage.