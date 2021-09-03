Apple September Event: We expect iPhone 13, iOS 15 and other releases

Now that we are officially in the month of September, the launch of Apple's fall products is closer than ever. This September, we expect Apple to launch the iPhone 13, iOS 15, iPad Mini and Apple Watch Series 7 lineup, while there are new iPads and Macs on the horizon as well. Head on below as we summarize what to expect from an Apple event in September.



When will Apple's September event take place

Currently, all the evidence hints to Apple organising its September event on Tuesday, September 14. This event is expected to be completely virtual once again due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which means that Apple will likely give a week's notice and send invitations to members of the press on September 7.

Where can you watch the event?

You can watch the event on Apple's website, Apple's YouTube channel, and through the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

What can we expect from the iPhone 13 this year? iPhone 13

As of now, rumours suggest that the iPhone 13 will have a similar design to the iPhone 12, but with a smaller notch. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max may feature notable camera improvements and ProMotion displays with 120Hz refresh rate support.

Apple Watch Series 7

The Apple Watch Series 7 is expected to bring a major redesign to Apple's wearable for the first time since 2018. The rumour suggests that this year's Apple Watch may feature a flat-edge design and will come in 41mm and new sizes 45mm, compared to 40mm and 44mm. We expect this to be announced at Apple's September event.

When it comes to the Apple watch the health features are a major selling point, we are not expecting any major updates in this area this year. Apple is known to be working on updates to existing features, blood oxygen measurement and irregular heart rate notifications.

Entry-level iPad Mini and iPad

While the iPad Pro was updated earlier this year with the M1 chip and other updates, Apple still has two other new iPads in the works for this year. 9to5Mac has reported that Apple is preparing a new iPad mini with the same A15 processor as the iPhone 13, as well as a new entry-level iPad with an A13 chip inside. The current entry-level 10.2-inch iPad is powered by the A12 Bionic chip. If it's unclear if the announcements will be made during the September event or perhaps during a second event sometime in October or November.

Software Release Date

Finally, we also expect Apple to announce the official release dates for its next round of software updates. While iOS 15, watchOS 8, tvOS 15, and macOS Monterey were displayed at WWDC, they are only available in beta yet.

During the September event, we expect Apple to get another look at the new features coming in iOS 15 and watchOS 8 and announce the official release dates. MacOS Monterey likely won't arrive until later this year, in October or November.



