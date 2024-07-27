Apple Slashes iPhone Prices in India: Check the New Rates

Apple has reduced the prices of its iPhone models in India by up to 3-4%, following a recent reduction in customs duty from 20% to 15%, as announced in the Union Budget 2024. This price drop applies across various models, including the top-end iPhone 15 Pro and the entry-level iPhone SE.

The updated prices are now live on Apple's India website, allowing customers to purchase these devices at the new, lower rates. For example, the iPhone 15 Pro 128GB, previously priced at ₹1,34,900, is now available for ₹1,29,800, a reduction of ₹5,100. Similarly, the iPhone 15 Pro Max now costs ₹1,54,000, down from ₹1,59,900, marking a ₹5,900 decrease.

New iPhone Prices in India:

- iPhone 15 Pro Max: ₹1,54,000 (earlier price₹1,59,900)

- iPhone 15 Pro: ₹1,29,800 (earlier price₹1,34,900)

- iPhone 15: ₹79,600 (earlier price ₹79,900)

- iPhone 15 Plus: ₹89,600 (earlier price ₹89,900)

- iPhone 14: ₹69,600 (earlier price ₹69,900)

- iPhone 14 Plus: ₹79,600

- iPhone 13: ₹59,600

- iPhone SE (entry-level): ₹47,600 (earlier price₹49,900)

This is a notable change, as Apple typically does not reduce the prices of its Pro models after launching new ones. The decision to lower prices in India reflects a significant shift in Apple's pricing strategy, likely aimed at making its premium devices more accessible in the Indian market.