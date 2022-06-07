Apple to add some of Gmail's best features to its email apps

Apple announced some significant new features for Mail that finally bring the email app closer to parity with Gmail and other popular email clients. I personally rely on Mail on Mac for my work emails, and I think I'll take advantage of many of these updates once they're available.



Perhaps most valuable is the undo send feature, which will allow you to call back an email within 10 seconds of hitting the send button. It's a feature I'm a huge fan of in Gmail, and I've used it more than I care to admit to avoid sharing an embarrassing typo.

A "remind me" feature will let you set a time for an email to return to the top of your inbox. I already use Gmail's similar snooze button quite often to allocate emails for the weekend. A new scheduled send feature that allows you to specify exactly when an email should be sent. And Mail will even notify you when it thinks you forgot to include an attachment.

The new Mail features will be available in macOS Ventura, iPadOS 16, and iOS 16 when they launch this fall. You can see the full list of what's coming in this screenshot, taken from Apple's macOS Ventura "All New Features" page.



