Apple to launch iPad Pro with wireless charging alongside iPad Air 5 and iPad 10 in 2022

While Apple's iPhones, AirPods, and Apple Watch support wireless charging, Apple's iPads so far don't. However, that could change next year with an iPad Pro with wireless charging support.

This is according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who in his latest reiterates claims that Apple could launch a new iPad Pro in 2022 that will not only feature a new design but also support wireless charging, as well as updates to the device. Low-end iPad Air and entry-level iPad.

Apple released the new entry-level iPad this year with improved internals. We have the A13 chip, True Tone, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera with Center Stage capabilities for video calls and much more. The changes are not made on a larger scale to keep their price in check. It has been coined in the past that the next entry-level iPad will feature a slimmer design and a larger screen. Apart from this, Apple also plans to launch the iPad Air 5 in 2022.

Various rumours have suggested in the past that the iPad Air could house Samsung's OLED panels in 2022. However, it still appears that Apple for the next iPad Air will stick with LCD technology. Apple is also said to have a redesigned MacBook Air in the works for 2022, along with a "revamped, high-end iMac with Apple Silicon." There's also a new entry-level MacBook Pro, a new Mac Pro, and a new Mac mini in the works for next year.

There are also three new models expected for the Apple Watch in 2022, including an updated Apple Watch SE, an updated standard model, and a "robust version aimed at extreme athletes."