Apple to open 3 more exclusive stores in India; find details

Apple will launch 3 more exclusive offline stores at different locations in India. The tech giant is currently in talks to open its third store in Borivali, which is a suburb of Mumbai. But this one will arrive in 2025.
Apple is said to open 3 more exclusive offline stores in India. But not all stores will start at the same time. Apple recently opened its first offline store in Indian cities like Mumbai and New Delhi. Now, more outlets are coming. However, India is not the only country, as Apple aims to open 15 new outlets in the Asia-Pacific region, according to details revealed by Bloomberg. Here are all the details about the company's plan for the Indian market.
Apple to open 3 more exclusive stores in India:
The quoted source claims that Apple will launch 3 more exclusive stores at different locations in India. The tech giant is currently in talks to open its third store in Borivali, which is a suburb of Mumbai. But this one will arrive in 2025.
It is proposed to open the fourth Apple store in India in 2026, and it will be located in New Delhi, in the DLF Promenade shopping centre. This will reportedly be the second largest Apple store in India, after the Bandra Kurla Complex site.
In 2027, Apple plans to open one more store, which will also be in Mumbai. Here, the location of this is said to be the coastal area of Worli. Therefore, not all the outlets will arrive at the same time, and the source claims that India will get a new exclusive Apple store every year until 2027.
The source quoted says that the expansion and revitalization of offline stores is Apple's latest goal to "push deeper into China and other parts of Asia while overhauling established locations in the US and Europe."