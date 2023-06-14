Apple to release iOS 16.5.1 for the iPhone soon

The MacRumors report suggests that Apple's iOS 16.5.1 update, which is expected to mainly address bug fixes, stability improvements, and security patches, will not introduce significant new features. Users running iOS 16.5 have encountered compatibility issues with Apple's Lightning to USB 3 Camera Adapter. However, this issue was resolved in the iOS 16.6 beta released last month, indicating that a fix will likely be incorporated in the upcoming iOS 16.5.1 update.



During WWDC last week, Apple unveiled the initial beta version of iOS 17. This next update will be officially released later this year and will support iPhone XS and newer models.

iOS 17 brings various exciting new features, such as a standby mode that wakes up when an iPhone is charging in landscape position, interactive home screen widgets, improved autocorrect functionality, the introduction of a Journal app, and several other improvements. Notably, developers now have access to beta builds without requiring a $99/year Apple Developer Program membership, marking a significant change.

Meanwhile, Apple is expected to introduce its 2023 iPhone series in September later this year. The upcoming iPhone 15 series offers four models: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. According to Wall Street analyst Dan Ives, the company can increase the price of Pro models by as much as $200.

Last year, Ives predicted a price increase for the iPhone 14 series, which turned out to be accurate. In a session with CNBC, the analyst said that Apple could follow the same strategy with the iPhone 15 series. He did not mention the model's price but noted that the company would increase iPhones' average selling prices (ASP) in the US.

The price increase will likely affect the Pro models, with an increase of up to $200 for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.