Apple to soon launch iPhone 15, MacBook Pro 13, iPad Air and more

After launching its much-anticipated and much-hyped Vision Pro AR/VR headset, Apple is refocusing on its mainstream, established devices. The company is expected to launch four new iPhones in September or October. The company is also expected to launch new tablets, Mac iPad Air, and Pro.

According to Apple analyst and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple will release two Apple Watch Series 9 models and an updated version of the Ultra in addition to the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Max, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Apple may also be considering launching the iPhone 15 Ultra, long rumoured to be the company's most premium iPhone, but that's just speculation. Gurman notes that upcoming smartwatches are codenamed N207, N208, and N210.

Next up is iPad. Apple typically releases new iPad Air models in the first half of the year, followed by iPad Pro releases in the second half. This year, the two will be unveiled side by side. In his Power On newsletter, Gurman claims that Apple will introduce a new iPad Air (codenamed J507) to replace the current M1-based model. We'll also see the release of refreshed iPad Pros with OLED displays (codenamed J717 and J720). That means the Pro models will come with a sizeable upgrade, as the current-generation iPad Pro 11 and iPad Pro 12 feature LCD and mini-LED panels, respectively.

Coming to Macs, it looks like Apple is planning to release a new MacBook Air after releasing a 15-inch version with an M2 SoC. Gurman notes that Apple will release new MacBook Air models (codenamed J613 and J615), likely with the M3 SoC, Apple's custom 3rd-generation silicon chipset. We may also see a 13-inch MacBook Pro M3 alongside 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros M3 Pro and M3 Max (codenamed J514 and J516). The report highlights that Apple could introduce new iMacs (codenamed J433 and J434) with 24-inch and 30-inch screens.

Apple is also reportedly working on "a few products," including a third-generation version of AirPods, new home gear such as smart displays, and an Apple TV set-top box with improved specs. However, these Apple products are expected to be released later next year. It is also possible that Apple is testing these products internally and may never be released to the general public. Gurman adds that the next generation of headphones won't arrive until 2025. Around the same time, Apple is expected to unveil its long-awaited Apple Car.