Apple to Triple iPhone Production in India

Apple plans to triple its iPhone production in India three times. According to a new report, Apple is said to have plans to diversify its iPhone production out of China to other countries, and India would play a significant role in this. Over the next three years, Apple plans to increase the production of iPhones in India to three times its current production. However, Apple has yet to confirm anything on this front officially.



The information suggests that Apple has advised three of its largest suppliers in India to increase production capacity and labour. Pegatron, Wistron and Foxconn have been asked to increase the production of iPhone models in India.

The report says, "They are looking to scale up the volumes that they make from India. It can rise by more than three times what they aim to make this year," says the report.

iPhone production to rise in India

Apple has already been ramping up production in India this year, and the iPhone 14 has already been in production since October 2022. Recently, iPhone production has been hit in China with ongoing protests and COVID restrictions. Other reports suggest that Tata Group is looking to buy a significant stake in one of Apple's contract manufacturer's manufacturing facilities or to make a joint venture to make new iPhones.

An increase in the iPhone's production could help Apple offset the massive increase in demand. Of late, it has been observed that the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max have been in high demand, and the stocks have been depleted worldwide. All iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max pre-orders show December 28 as the earliest delivery date.

This year, Apple's revamped iPhone 14 series lineup has seen a lot of demand for the Pro variants due to a new display design, much-improved cameras, better performance, and better battery life. The standard iPhone 14 models have been in lower demand by comparison, and Apple reportedly had to cut production.