Apple to update its iPad Pro lineup with new display and chipset



Apple plans to update its iPad Pro lineup with new display and chipset technology in early 2024. Apple analyst and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said the next iPad Pro model will remain available in two sizes, starting with the Apple iPad Pro 11 inches. However, the larger iPad will feature a smaller 13-inch screen instead of the current 12.9-inch one. The new Pro tablet may include an updated M3 SoC.

In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman adds that upcoming iPad Pro models will feature OLED display panels instead of LED panels. Apple also uses older display technology on iPhones, enhancing the viewing experience with richer colours. OLED screens generally reproduce rich tones and deeper blacks. They can also help conserve battery as each pixel is managed individually.

The bulletin doesn't highlight any significant design changes, though it does state that Apple might update the Magic Keyboard accessory. Gurman adds: "The new accessory makes the iPad Pro look even more like a laptop than the current configuration and adds a larger trackpad. That fixes a complaint about the current Magic Keyboard, which debuted in 2020."

The reason behind the major iPad Pro update

Apple, like other tablet makers, has struggled with sales. PC and tablet shipments have declined globally for the past few quarters.

In addition, customers can also find it confusing to choose between a Mac and an iPad, although there are clear distinctions between the two, such as the touch screen and the software experience. The iPad Pro lineup can also confuse customers, as the two Pro models differ primarily in display technology. However, the price difference between the two is significant, with the iPad Pro 11 starting at Rs 81,900 and the iPad Pro 12.9 starting at Rs 1,12,900. The MacBook Air is more versatile than an iPad despite a powerful chipset.

Gurman reiterates that Apple's next big launch could happen on September 12. We can expect the release of new iPhone modes (iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro). All new iPhones are expected to have a USB-C port for charging. The regular iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus may also have a new display notch. Apple may release new Watch models on September 12.