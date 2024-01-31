Live
Apple Unveils iOS 17.4 Beta 1 Update with Key Features for EU Users
iOS 17.4 beta brings significant changes for EU users, introducing alternative app stores, payment methods, and default browser options for Safari.
Apple has rolled out the iOS 17.4 beta 1 update, featuring substantial changes, mainly catering to users within the European Union (EU). The official changelog highlights adjustments made to comply with the European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA), effective November 1, 2022.
Notably, iOS 17.4 introduces alternative app stores on iPhones in the EU, breaking away from the previous exclusivity of the App Store. This move aligns with the DMA regulations and provides app developers the freedom to offer alternative in-app purchases outside the App Store.
In addition, EU users now have the option to select a default browser when launching Safari, enhancing customization possibilities. The update extends access to NFC services for third-party apps, allowing them to facilitate contactless payments without relying on Wallet or Apple Pay.
However, it's crucial to emphasize that these features, while part of the global iOS 17.4 beta 1 release, are exclusively available to EU users. Alongside the iOS 17 beta 4 update, Apple has concurrently released the beta for iPadOS 17.4. Additionally, a new firmware labelled 6A324 for AirPods Max has been introduced.
A word of caution is warranted for users considering downloading beta updates. While they provide early access to new features, beta releases are primarily intended for testing purposes. Users may encounter bugs and glitches, potentially affecting iPhone performance, such as poor battery performance, malfunctioning apps, or temporary unresponsiveness. So, users should proceed with caution when opting to download beta updates.