Apple uploads first episode of Silo show on Twitter; Elon Musk applauds

Apple has uploaded the first episode of its latest sci-fi show, Silo, on Twitter (Apple TV Plus user). This allows anyone on the social media platform to watch the first episode for free as the show progresses towards the season 1 finale. Apple's move was made possible after Twitter began allowing Twitter members to Blue upload two-hour videos last month. However, the video quality is still limited to 1080p. The exact resolution applies to Silo, although Twitter can adjust the playback speed. Twitter owner Elon Musk also praised Apple's decision to upload the entire episode.

Citing Apple's tweet on Silo, Musk said, "Watch the first full episode on this platform. Big move by Apple." Since Twitter doesn't have an app for TVs, Musk suggests users AirPlay the video on compatible smart TVs. Android users can play the video on the app and mirror it on the TV. The move will likely encourage other OTT platforms to showcase their latest originals via Twitter, which remains free. One user who responded to Apple's tweet said: "This is awesome! More companies need to do this."

Since Twitter unlocked the ability to upload long videos, many users also took the opportunity to upload some classics. However, most of the movies were taken down due to copyright issues. Last month, a Twitter user uploaded the full video of the Shrek movie to the platform. Another user uploaded the full Evil Dead Rise movie on Twitter, which is 1 hour and 33 minutes long. A user recently uploaded the leaked version of Flash, which is still running in theatres.



Since acquiring him, Musk has been introducing new features to the social media platform. He introduced a Twitter Blue subscription that guarantees Blue Tick on the profile for a monthly subscription of Rs 650 monthly (on the web) and Rs 900 on Android and iOS. Twitter Blue members also have the option to post long tweets, undo/edit tweets, and more. The company may even explore allowing users to upload longer video clips, but that's likely for the future.

In the meantime, sit back and enjoy the first episode of Silo on Twitter for free while supplies last. It is a dystopian drama television series starring Rebecca Louisa (Dune, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One) and Oscar winner Tim Robbins (Mystic River). Apple TV+ has officially confirmed a second season of Silo.