Apple warns on iPhone 15 Pro titanium frame discolouration due to fingerprints

The iPhone 15 Pro was unveiled during Apple's Wonderlust event held on September 12 this year. The phones go on sale today, and there is already a lot of excitement around them. In a support document, Apple said that since the iPhone 15 Pro has a titanium body, oil from the user's skin could "temporarily alter the colour" of the device. However, this change is reversible, and there is nothing to worry about. Apple also shared a way to restore the original look of the iPhone 15.

Introducing the iPhone 15 Pro, Apple CEO Tim Cook called it "the most Pro iPhone" they've ever made. With a powerful processor, impressive camera upgrades, and promising specs, the iPhone 15 Pro seems to be the perfect choice for those looking for a powerful beast that can do it all. One of the factors that Apple highlighted most when introducing the phone was its titanium body, which makes the phone lighter and more durable. However, this titanium frame can also cause colour alterations.

iPhone 15 Pro Discolouration

In its aforementioned support document, Apple talked about the iPhone 15 Pro models undergoing a possible 'colour alteration'. The tech giant also said that the best way to reverse this is to clean the iPhone with a soft, slightly damp cloth. "For iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, the oil from your skin might temporarily alter the colour of the outside band. Wiping your iPhone with a soft, slightly damp, lint-free cloth will restore the original look," the document said.

Apple also talked about other iPhones that come with a glass finish and a "material transfer" that can sometimes look like a scratch. "With normal use, the textured glass on your iPhone might show signs of material transfer from objects that come in contact with your iPhone, such as denim or items in your pocket. Material transfer might resemble a scratch but can be removed in most cases," the company said.