Apple Watch For Your Kids Comes to India: A Smart Way to Stay Connected and Safe

Apple has introduced the "Apple Watch For Your Kids" feature in India, catering to parents who feel it's too early for their children to have smartphones but still want a way to stay connected. This feature allows parents to communicate with their children, track their location, and monitor health and fitness data using the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 4 or later models. It's a comprehensive solution that combines the benefits of modern technology with parental peace of mind.



Apple Watch For Your Kids: How to Set it up

To use this feature, the Apple Watch must be running WatchOS 7 or later, and the paired iPhone should have iOS 14 or later. Currently, Apple has partnered exclusively with Jio in India, meaning that a new Jio connection is required for the Apple Watch to enable this feature. Additionally, parents need the cellular version of an eligible Apple Watch, which allows the child to have their own number through an eSIM setup on the watch.

Setting up the Apple Watch For Your Kids is straightforward. One parent needs to be an iPhone user. The Apple Watch is paired with the parent's iPhone, and then the eSIM setup provides the child with their own number. This setup ensures that the child can make calls and send messages independently, while still being monitored by the parents.

Apple Watch For Your Kids:Parental Controls and Features

The Apple Watch For Your Kids offers children a sense of independence while giving parents control over specific features. Parents can determine which contacts their children can communicate with through the watch. They can also track their child's location in real-time using their iPhones, ensuring they know where their kids are at all times.

The watch includes a "School Time" feature, which functions like a Do Not Disturb (DND) mode. During school hours, extra classes, or study time, parents can activate School Time to block all notifications and calls on the watch, minimizing distractions. Parents can disable School Time remotely from their iPhones, and children can also deactivate it by pressing and holding the digital crown on the watch. Parents receive notifications whenever School Time is turned off during the scheduled hours.

Another useful feature is "Downtime," which can be scheduled through Settings. During Downtime, only selected phone calls and approved apps are accessible, helping to manage the child's screen time. This feature synchronizes across all devices with Screen Time enabled, providing a reminder five minutes before Downtime begins.

Apple Watch For Your Kids:Safety and Accessibility

The Apple Watch For Your Kids also includes access to the App Store, but parents must approve any downloads via their iPhone. In terms of safety, the watch provides access to Emergency Services, allowing parents to create an emergency profile for their child. This profile can include vital information such as allergies, blood type, age, and height, which can be crucial in emergencies.

Furthermore, parents and children can set movement, exercise, and stand goals on the Apple Watch. These goals can be tracked on both the watch and the parent's iPhone, promoting healthy habits and allowing parents to monitor their child's physical activity. Overall, the Apple Watch For Your Kids feature is a thoughtful addition to Apple's lineup, providing a balance between child safety and independence. It offers parents a convenient way to stay connected with their children, ensuring they are safe, reachable, and active.