Apple Watch Series 7 mass-shipments to start in late September: Kuo

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman shared some worrying news for Apple's smart watches fans. The new generation faced delays caused by production problems. But perhaps it is not as bad as analysts Ming-Chi Kuo reported in the last note to investors that the problems have been resolved.



Apple has fixed a manufacturing problem for the "Apple Watch Series 7" and partner vendors are expected to begin mass production of the next-generation wearable in mid-September, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a note to investors on Friday, Kuo said that Apple has resolved production issues that threatened to hamper the wide availability of the company's new flagship handheld, adding that volume shipments are expected to begin later this year. month.

As reported earlier, the delay was due to complications with new designs and technologies, specifically those related to the device's OLED panel. Apple is turning to an OLED G6 production line for the first time that can improve manufacturing efficiency and lower the cost of the panel, Kuo says. In addition, the panel module features a new contact wire design that uses a low-pressure injection overmolding (LIPO) process that can improve durability.

However, don't expect to buy one the day after the September 14 show. The analyst says, Apple will start mass production in mid-September and it will take time for units from the factory to be distributed to stores. The mass production schedule has been delayed by two weeks, so shipments are expected to begin in late September.

The analyst forecasts "Apple Watch Series 7" shipments of between 14 million and 16 million units in 2021, and total watch shipments soar to between 40 million and 45 million units.



