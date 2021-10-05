Apple Watch Series 7: Specifications, Price and Availability in India

Apple launched the Apple Watch Series 7 during its "California Streaming" event alongside the iPhone 13 series last month. However, there had been no update on how much it will cost and when we will be able to buy the latest version from Apple. Look. Now we know. The price and availability of the Apple Watch Series 7 in India have been officially announced. Apple's latest smartwatch will go on sale in the country on October 15 for the first time, with pre-orders starting a week in advance. Watch Series 7 comes with the largest screen ever seen on an Apple Watch and comes preloaded with the latest Apple WatchOS 8.



The Apple Watch Series 7 price in India has been set at Rs 41,900 and up and it will be done in pre-orders in India on October 8 from 1 PM IST. The Apple Watch Series 7 will be available in stores starting October 15. In addition to India, Apple will launch the Apple Watch Series 7 in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Russia, South Korea, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. , UK and more than 50 countries and regions in the first wave. Apple Watch Series 7 comes in five colour options: Green, Midnight, New Blue, Starlight, and (PRODUCT) Red, along with Space Black Titanium and Titanium colours.

Apple hasn't announced pricing per model for the Apple Watch Series 7. However, Flipkart had previously shared pricing for the Apple Watch Series 7, where the e-commerce giant said the Rs 41,900 price tag is for the variant. 41mm in size of the GPS Variant of the Apple Watch Series 7. The site has listed the 45mm version of the GPS model at Rs 44,900. The Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular model is priced at Rs 50,900 for the 41mm variant and Rs 53,900 for the 45mm variant on Flipkart. These are the aluminium models.

The stainless steel models of the Apple Watch Series 7 were listed on Flipkart at Rs 69,900 and up for the 41mm GPS + Cellular version and Rs 73,900 for the 45mm GPS + Cellular version.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is available in two sizes: 41mm and 45mm. It comes with the largest screen we've ever seen on an Apple Watch and it comes with IP6X certification for water and dust resistance. The watch is equipped with an electrical heart sensor and a blood oxygen sensor. The Apple Watch Series 7 comes with a claimed 18-hour battery life and supports 33 percent faster charging than its predecessor.