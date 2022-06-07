Apple WWDC 2022: iOS 16 released! Check new features and updates

After much anticipation, iOS 16 has finally been released. Weeks of rumours and leaks were finally confirmed when the next-generation operating system was announced at Apple's WWDC 2022 main session. Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2022) opened with CEO Tim Cook taking the stage and announcing the new iOS 16. The OS brings a lot of new features like interactive widgets, new apps and more. Check out everything you need to know about iOS 16. Learn about all the new features, updates, and supported devices in iOS 16.



iOS 16: New Features and Updates

iOS 16 has arrived with "the biggest update ever" for the lock screen that has Apple Watch-style widgets and colours. The fonts and colours of the date and time have also been changed with a bunch of filters.

Craig Federighi, head of software, showed that the new iOS 16 will allow iPhone users to change the lock screen by pressing and holding. Lock screen items can also be changed simply by touching them.

There are also lock screen widgets borrowed from the Apple Watch. There is a calendar, activity, weather and much more that users can customize according to their preferences.

iOS 16 has brought three major changes to messages where users will be able to edit messages when they type something wrong or can "undo send" as well as mark a message as unread so they can come back to it later.

In addition, Apple has also improved the dictation feature that will allow users to switch between voice and touch much more easily. One can touch the microphone and type while speaking since the keyboard will remain available. The new feature will also automatically start adding dictation to text, Apple says. "Mind-blown emoji!"

That's not all, there are a variety of new and improved features, from more detailed Apple Maps, Apple Pay Later, live text and translation, to shared iCloud Photo Library, Family Sharing and much more that have also been announced to arrive with iOS 16. Users also get features like Safety Check, updated Home app, CarPlay changes, and security updates.



