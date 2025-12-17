Apple’s 20th-Anniversary iPhone Could Redefine Smartphone Design with a Truly All-Screen Display

Apple appears to be preparing one of the most ambitious iPhone redesigns in its history, with early reports suggesting a device that could look radically different from today’s models. According to a report by a famous publication, the company is working on a special iPhone to commemorate 20 years of the iconic product, a milestone that will arrive in 2027. Much like the iPhone X reshaped Apple’s design language in 2017, this anniversary model is said to represent a major visual and technological leap.

At the heart of this concept is a completely clean front design. Apple is reportedly aiming for an uninterrupted display that stretches edge-to-edge, free from bezels, notches, hole-punch cutouts, or the Dynamic Island. In simple terms, the goal is a true all-screen iPhone, something the industry has long promised but not fully delivered so far.

The design is said to feature a curved glass body, creating a seamless look from front to back. While it is not yet confirmed whether the display will curve over the sides, Apple’s intention is reportedly to make the front appear entirely uninterrupted. The only visible structural element may be a slim metal band running around the middle of the phone’s edge, which would house the physical buttons. Face ID sensors and the front-facing camera are expected to be placed under the display, keeping the screen visually clean.

Before Apple reaches this 20th-anniversary moment, the company is reportedly planning a significant transitional step with the iPhone 18 Pro lineup. The same report suggests that under-display Face ID will debut on the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, expected to launch in 2026. With Face ID components hidden beneath the screen, the familiar pill-shaped Dynamic Island is expected to disappear on these models.

However, the front camera is said to move to the top-left corner of the display on the iPhone 18 Pro series. Despite these internal changes, the overall design language of the iPhone 18 Pro models is expected to remain largely similar to the iPhone 17 Pro lineup, making the under-display Face ID more of an evolutionary update than a full redesign.

Camera improvements are also reportedly on Apple’s roadmap. At least one rear camera on the iPhone 18 Pro models is expected to feature a mechanical iris, allowing for variable aperture control. This aligns with earlier insights from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who noted that the 48-megapixel main camera could support adjustable aperture. Currently, Pro iPhones use a fixed aperture, which limits user control over depth of field and light intake. A variable aperture could offer more creative flexibility, even if the impact is somewhat constrained by smartphone sensor sizes.

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 18 Pro models in September 2026, followed by the 20th-anniversary iPhone in September 2027. While these plans are still at an early stage and subject to change, the reports suggest Apple is steadily moving toward the long-envisioned all-screen iPhone. If realized, this anniversary model could mark one of the most significant design shifts the iPhone has ever seen.