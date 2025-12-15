Apple’s Early 2026 Line-up: iPhone 17e, New iPads and a Budget MacBook on the Way

As 2025 draws to a close, attention in the tech world is steadily shifting to what lies ahead in early 2026. For Apple, the new year is shaping up to be anything but quiet. After a busy 2025 that saw multiple iPhone and Mac launches, the Cupertino-based company is reportedly preparing a fresh wave of products aimed at both premium users and budget-conscious buyers.

Early 2026 could be particularly significant for Apple’s “affordable” strategy. From the next-generation iPhone 17e to a long-awaited update to the iPad Mini, and even a rumoured low-cost MacBook, Apple appears ready to widen its reach across categories. Here’s a closer look at five Apple devices that are widely expected to launch in the first part of 2026.

iPhone 17e

Apple introduced the iPhone 16e as the most accessible entry point into its smartphone ecosystem, and the company is expected to continue that momentum with the iPhone 17e. Likely to arrive around February 2026, the device is tipped to run on the A19 chipset from the iPhone 17 lineup, offering a noticeable performance upgrade.

On the front, slimmer bezels are expected, though Apple may retain the notch design for now. The phone could also feature an 18-megapixel centre stage selfie camera, while the single 48-megapixel rear camera is likely to carry forward from the previous model.

iPad Mini 8

The iPad Mini is reportedly next in line for a major display upgrade. After introducing OLED panels on the iPad Pro, Apple is expected to bring the same technology to the iPad Mini 8 in early 2026. While the refresh rate may remain capped at 60Hz, the OLED screen should deliver richer colours and better contrast.

Powering the device could be the A19 Pro chipset from the iPhone 17 Pro. Additional improvements may include water resistance, though these upgrades could push the price up by about $100 compared to the current model.

iPad 12

Alongside the Mini refresh, Apple is also expected to update its entry-level iPad. The 12th-generation iPad could feature the A19 chipset, a step up from the A16 found in the iPad 11. Apart from the processor, most other specifications are likely to remain unchanged, which could help Apple maintain a similar price point. In India, the iPad 11 launched at Rs 34,900.

Budget MacBook

One of the most talked-about rumours is Apple’s potential entry into the budget laptop segment. The company is said to be working on a more affordable MacBook powered by an iPhone chipset, possibly the A18 Pro. Despite being designed for smartphones, the chip is expected to deliver solid everyday performance.

The display may be smaller than the 13.6-inch MacBook Air, and pricing could start around $599 in the US, making it an attractive option for students and first-time Mac users.

M5 MacBook Air

Apple launched the M5 chipset in late 2025 with updated MacBook Pro and iPad Pro models. In early 2026, the MacBook Air is expected to receive the same processor. While major design changes are unlikely, the M5 should bring improved performance and efficiency. OLED displays for the MacBook Air are still rumoured for 2027.