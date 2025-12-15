‘Dhandoraa’ is a rooted Telangana drama: Director Murali Kanth

After backing content-driven films like Colour Photo and the blockbuster Bedurulanka 2012, Loukya Entertainments head Ravindra Banerjee Muppaneni is set to return with Dhandoraa, a hard-hitting rural drama directed by debutant Murali Kanth. The film, slated for a grand theatrical release on December 25, places actor Shivaji in a pivotal role, supported by a strong ensemble that includes Navdeep, Nandu, Ravi Krishna, Manika Chikkala, Mounika Reddy, Bindu Madhavi, Radhya and Aditi Bhavaraju.

Set in a Telangana village, Dhandoraa examines the intense social, emotional and political conflicts that erupt around a death—specifically in the moments before cremation. Drawing from real-life experiences, lived realities and literary influences, the film reflects on caste hierarchies, dignity and power structures that persist even beyond life. Speaking to the media as part of promotions, Murali Kanth revealed that the story emerged from incidents he personally witnessed in his native Medak, including the shocking reality of caste-based segregation even in burial and cremation grounds.

While films like Balagam explored rituals after death, Dhandoraa focuses on the chaos, resistance and unanswered questions that arise before the final rites are performed. Though Shivaji’s character anchors the narrative, the director stressed that every character plays a crucial role, with women driving many of the story’s key decisions. Bindu Madhavi, in particular, is said to surprise audiences with a powerful and unconventional role.

Murali Kanth clarified that the film does not attempt to offer easy solutions to deep-rooted caste issues. Instead, it mirrors reality and invites audiences to reflect and respond. Backed by producer Ravindra Banerjee’s strong belief in the story and scale, Dhandoraa promises an emotionally layered screenplay, impactful performances and a haunting background score by Mark K. Robin, aiming to leave viewers with a lasting emotional imprint.